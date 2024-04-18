Flooding shuts down 634 oil wells in Kazakhstan

Out of the total 634 oil wells closed, 440 belong to CNPC Aktobemunaygas, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the country’s energy ministry, flooding forced the shutdown of 634 oil wells leading to a loss of 16 thousand tons of oil in Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Operation of 141 oil wells has been resumed.

Oil production is still on halt at 493 oil wells, including 489 in Aktobe region (400 oil wells of Aktobemunaygas, 25 of KMK Munay, 24 of Firm Ada Oil), four oil wells in Atyrau region (3 oil wells of Embamunaygas, one of 5A Oil).