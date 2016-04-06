EN
    17:07, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Flooding situation in Karaganda region is stable – Emergencies Dept

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Head of the Karaganda region's emergencies department, Colonel Ibragim Kulshimbayev has chaired today a working meeting on flooding situation in the region.

    As the press service of this department informed, Director of the regional branch of Kazhydromet Valery Stratienko announced a forecast for the coming period. According to him, if the region has reltively stable weather in the nearest 10 days without sudden warming, then flooding will not be catastrophic.

    Head of the Nura-Sarysu Basin Inspection reported to the emergencies authorities about the condition of water reservoirs. As Head of  KazVodHoz state enterprise informed, flooding situation in the region is stable.  Removal of water is carried out as planned.

    Following the meeting, I.Kulshimbayev gave certain instructions to the participants.  

