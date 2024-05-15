Floods caused KZT 73 bln in damages in N Kazakhstan, governor

Floods caused 73 billion tenge worth of property and infrastructure damages in North Kazakhstan with 95% falling on the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district, Governor Gauez Nurmukhambetov said.

The governor said 69 homes are still flooded. The flood situation remains complicated in one of the city districts. 300-350,000 cubic meters of meltwater are pumped out daily.

He stressed the water level has not dropped even to the dangerous point of 950 cm. Currently, it stands at 1,050 cm.

The governor said this year’s floods are beyond compare with the flooding that occurred in 2017 classified as one of the worst. This year over 3 billion cubic meters of floodwaters came to the region.