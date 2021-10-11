EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 11 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Floods force 120,000 people to evacuate in China's Shanxi

    None
    None
    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM More than 120,000 people have been temporarily evacuated after continuous downpours triggered floods in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Sunday.

    The floods have disrupted the lives of 1.76 million residents from 76 counties, cities and districts, according to the provincial department of emergency management, Xinhua reports.

    Some 190,000 hectares of crops were damaged and more than 17,000 houses collapsed, the department said.

    Emergency management departments of various levels have allocated 4,000 tents, 3,200 folding beds as well as cotton clothes and quilts for disaster relief.


    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!