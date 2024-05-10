Floods in Kazakhstan: 5,000 left without electricity

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the restoration of electric power supplies in the flood-hit regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister said the number of people left without electricity in Kostanay region reduced from 5,000 to 700, from 5,500 to 13 in Aktobe region. The customers without access to electricity in West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions decreased fourfold, and threefold in Atyrau, he told the Government sitting.

Restoration and repair works continue in North Kazakhstan.