Floods in Kazakhstan: 50,476 people return home

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported on the flood situation throughout Kazakhstan as of 11:00 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reported.

50,476 people from flood-hit areas returned home. Water was pumped out of 9,660 homes and 3,213 household plots. Over 16.2 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and 7.7 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert material were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.

As earlier reported, homes up to 80 square meters will be built for those affected by floods.