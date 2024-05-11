EN
    11:50, 11 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Floods in Kazakhstan: 5,281 people remain at evacuation centers

    floods
    Photo: administration office of Beineu district of Mangistau region

    Countrywide, 54,389 flood victims have returned their homes. 5,281 people, including 2,242 kids, are still at evacuation centers, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s emergency situations ministry.

    Floodwater has been diverted and pumped away from 10,969 private houses and 3,350 courtyards. 18.2 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped out, 7,7 million sack tares and 1,5 million tons of inert material have been laid.

    Earlier it was reported that the danger of flooding remains in some settlements in Atyrau region due to the rising water level of the Zhaiyk River.

    Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
