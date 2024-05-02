Floods in Kazakhstan - 6,032 people staying in evacuation shelters

Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip informed mass media about the current flood situation in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, flood relief efforts are ongoing in an intense mode in Atyrau region.

Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

“The construction of a 143-kilometer dam is being completed in Issatai and Makhambet districts. Dams are being repaired in Inder and Kurmangazy districts of Atyrau. Water is being pumped out in Kulsary town. Emergency personnel and specialized vehicles sent from Almaty, Zhetysu regions and Almaty city to the West Kazakhstan region are returning to their work places,” Askar Sharip said.

As many as 6,032 people are still staying in evacuation shelters, he added.

Disinfection work is ongoing on 36.2 hectares of flooded areas in Kobda district of Aktobe region.

43,658 people have already returned their homes across the country.