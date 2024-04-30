Floods in Kazakhstan: 6,546 staying at temporary shelters

As of 04:00 p.m. 39,932 people from flood-affected regions returned home, while 6,546 people are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

Water was pumped out from 7,089 homes and 2,834 household plots.

Since the beginning of floods over 13.3 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and 7.6 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid in proper places to prevent and reduce flood damage.

Telephone counseling hotlines received 2,256 calls.