Floods in Kazakhstan: Above 25,000 people return home

Flood control efforts continue in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions involving civil protection service, volunteers, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

25,324 flood-affected people have already returned home. 8,783 people, including 3,832 people, are still staying at temporary shelters.

Water was pumped out from 4,708 homes, and 2,774 household plots. 11.6 million square meters of water were pumped away, 5.5 million sandbags and 1.4 million tons of inert materials were placed to reduce flood damage. 2,173 calls were received by the hotline.

Some 32,000 people, 5,000 pieces of equipment, 806 motor pumps, 310 floating crafts, and 13 aircraft are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations.