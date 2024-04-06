EN
    Floods in Kazakhstan became the largest natural disaster in past 80 years – President

    Photo credit: www.gov.kz

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the severe flood situation. According to him, such a natural disaster has not happened for many years, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    The President reminded that state of emergency of local level was declared in ten regions of the country, namely in Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

    “Perhaps this is the largest disaster in terms of its scale and consequences over the last 80 years,” the President said.

    He thanked the rescuers, police officers, volunteers and all those involved in tackling  the floods, and expressed confidence that together the people of Kazakhstan will overcome this disaster.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan Natural disasters
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
