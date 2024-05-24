Floods in Kazakhstan: over 350 families provided with new housing

The Government of Kazakhstan has reported the commencement of compensation for flood-affected citizens, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Currently, 29,625 families have received a lump-sum payment of 100 MCI, totaling more than 10.7 billion tenge with only 30,912 applications received. The work has been fully completed in Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in Abai and Ulytau regions. In the Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions, the aforementioned work is ongoing.

In the affected regions, the damage assessment of 8,863 objects has been completed.

A total of 356 families have received a new accommodation, while construction of 1,472 houses is underway. A sum of over 5.2 billion tenge has been allocated for the repair of 1,389 houses. Additionally, 3,804 families have received compensation for material damage amounting to 657 million tenge.

The amount of reimbursement for dead livestock has reached 1.6 billion tenge.

The restitution for damage continues and is being managed effectively.

As previously reported, the public fund "Qazaqstan Halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims.

It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions. On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.