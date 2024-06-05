Floods in Kazakhstan: over 700 flood-affected families provided with new housing

The Government of Kazakhstan is continuing its efforts to address flood consequences and lend a helping hand to all the victims, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

31,552 families have already received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI.

Additionally, 717 families have received alternative housing. In total, 298 houses and apartments were provided to residents of the Kostanay region, 85 to those in the Akmola region and 121 in the Aktobe region, 135 in the North Kazakhstan region, 70 in the West Kazakhstan region, 6 in the Karaganda region, and 2 in the Pavlodar region. Construction of 1,862 new houses for the affected residents is underway.

Compensation for shelter rehabilitation and repair have been provided to a total of 3,981 families.

Furthermore, 5,066 families have received additional support for the purchase of essentials, amounting to 150 MCI.

Additionally, 34 affected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were indemnified for damages, with the total amount of 377 million tenge. Regional and district commissions operate in all regions. The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" runs a hotline (1432) to clarify procedure rules on the reimbursement process and the submission of requisite documentation.

It is worth reminding that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.