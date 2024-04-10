EN
    11:36, 10 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Floods in Kazakhstan: over 82,000 farm animals moved to safer places

    Flooding
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Kostanay region

    96,472 people, including 31,640 children, were rescued since the outbreak of floods throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes senior officer of the civil defence and military units committee of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Yerassyl Saipash as saying.

    2,823 people, including 865 kids, were airlifted from flood-hit regions. 7,605 people, including 3,474 children are staying at the temporary shelters. Over 82,500 farm animals were moved to safer places, he told a briefing.

    Evacuation operations in the Zhylyoi district of the Atyrau region. Photo credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Evacuation operations in the Zhylyoi district of the Atyrau region. Photo credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations

    167,935 kg of humanitarian aid was delivered to the flood-stricken regions.

    Over 8.5 million tons of meltwater was pumped away, 1.3 million bags full of sand, and 1.1 million tons of internet materials were placed to reduce flood damage. Water was pumped out of 2,750 homes and 1,816 household plots.

    Floods hit N Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    24,295 people, 2,655 pieces of equipment, 469 motor pumps, 139 floating crafts, and 10 aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.

    Over 85,000 people rescued from floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    As of now 3,444 homes, and 366 household plots in five regions, namely, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan are still flooded.

    Floods hit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    8 bridges and roads were washed away by floodwaters across Kazakhstan.

