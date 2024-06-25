Floods in Kazakhstan: over 9,000 houses to be repaired

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, reported on the relief measures after the flood taken by the Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The Government is committed to mitigating the impact of flooding and providing comprehensive support to affected communities. To date, over 67,000 individuals have returned their homes. Additionally, 3,664 residents placed in evacuation centers are receiving all necessary assistance,” Bozumbayev outlined.

In his words, a total of 12,086 residential houses and 7,380 country houses, which are the only housing for the victims, have been flooded since the disaster started.

A total of 18,228 dwellings have been inspected in the affected regions, with assessments completed for 15,651 properties.

The inspection results indicate that 9,306 houses are currently subject to repair. A total of 8,190 properties are not subject to rehabilitation. The plan is to purchase 5,714 houses and apartments on the secondary market and build 2,576 houses.

In total, approximately 257 billion tenge is needed for housing rehabilitation.