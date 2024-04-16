Floods in Kazakhstan: Up to 15,000 people return their homes

Floodwater has been removed from 3,570 private homes and 2,225 courtyards across Kazakhstan. 15,125 people suffered from floods have returned their homes, senior officer of the civil defense and military units committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan Yerassyl Saipash said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry, 6,704 people, including 3,052 kids, are in temporary shelters. In total, 113,867 people, of whom 39,943 kids, have been rescued and evacuated since the beginning of flooding. 112,539 farm animals have been moved to safe areas. 5,732 private homes, 1,579 courtyards and 2,035 county houses remain under water in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions, said Saipash.

Up to 9.7 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped away and over 2.4 million sack tares and 1.2 million tons of inert material have been laid.

A total of 33,391 people, 4,470 vehicles, 890 water pumping devices, 392 vessels and 18 aircraft are involved in the rescue operations. 1,816 calls to the hotline have been handled.

According to the speaker, 3,290 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the flood-hit regions by road, rail and air.

As Saipash said, due to heavy snowmelt and rise in the water level in Yessil, Ishym and Zhabai rivers 50 private homes were flooded in Gastello village, Zharkainskiy district, Ishimskoye village, Zhaksynskiy district, Kamenka village of Sandyktauskiy district and villages of Sokolovka, Bolshaya malyshka, Kustovoye, Vargulina, Krasnoyarka, Presnovka of Kyzylzharskiy district of North Kazakhstan region.