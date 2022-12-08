Floods in Lisbon cause 1 death

LISBON. KAZINFORM - The intense rains that hit Portugal on Thursday caused the death of a 55-year-old woman in the municipality of Oeiras, district of Lisbon, Xinhua reports.

More than 850 incidents had been attended to by the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC), with 71 percent taking place in the Lisbon district.

These included disturbances to road traffic, flooding at Lisbon Airport, as well as commercial buildings and train stations drowned by flood water.

ANEPC's operations commander Jose Miranda said a landslide in the municipality of Amadora had forced eviction of about 100 people from their homes.

The torrential rain that began earlier on Thursday reached 80 millimeters in just a few hours, amounting to about 63 percent of the predicted volume for the entire month of December, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The 18 districts in mainland Portugal are under yellow alert due to the forecast of heavy rain, accompanied by possible thunderstorms and strong gales of wind.

Photo: Unsplash