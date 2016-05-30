Floods in Southern Germany kill four

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - At least four people died due to floods in southern Germany on Monday night, media reported, citing local authorities.

At least two people died in a flooded garage in Schwaebisch Gmund following heavy downpours, the third dead was a rescue worker, who tried to save one of the affected by the flood, Bild reported, citing the city administration.

Another person was found dead in an underground car park in Weissbach, according to the newspaper.

According to other German media, floods in Baden-Wuerttemberg, southern Germany provoked the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Moreover, there were reports about the rescue workers injured while on a mission. In the city of Ulm, the federal police reported 500 emergency calls in a single night, Sputniknews.com reports.