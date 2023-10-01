EN
    12:25, 01 October 2023

    Floods kill 9 in Vietnam

    floods
    Photo: Xinhua

    Floods in Vietnam's northern and central regions from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 killed nine people, left one person missing and injured 10 others, the country's National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Saturday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The floods caused by heavy rain also damaged houses, roads, aquaculture ponds, and rice and other crops, as well as killed fowls and cattle.

    Natural disasters, mainly floods and landslides, left 98 people dead or missing, and injured 103 others in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

    Natural disasters
