Floods, landslides leave at least 20 dead in Nepal

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM - Floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Monday night have left at least 20 people dead in Nepal, the Home Ministry said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

Of them, nine died in Pyuthan district, about 250 kilometers west of Kathmandu, where dozens of houses were buried or swept away, the district's police chief Ranjit Singh Rathaur told Kyodo News by phone from the district.



The whereabouts of 17 people hit by landslides in the district remains unknown and security personnel are struggling to reach some of the landslide-hit areas.



In neighboring Gulmi district, floods and landslides left five people dead and injured four Tuesday, police officer Krishna Rayamajhi told Kyodo News by phone from the district.



Every rainy season that lasts from June to September brings misery to Nepal with landslides claiming lives, mainly in hill districts, and floods causing loss of lives and property in the southern lowlands.



Source: Kyodo