Floods, landslides leave at least 54 dead in Nepal

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM - Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain since Monday night have left at least 54 dead across Nepal, the Home Ministry said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

Another 20 people are missing after rain-induced disasters in 14 affected districts, ministry spokesman Yadav Koirala told Kyodo News.



The highest fatalities have been confirmed in Pyuthan district, about 250 kilometers west of Kathmandu. Dozens of houses were buried or swept away in the district, leaving 22 dead.



"All security agencies have been mobilized for search and rescue. Helicopters are also being used, but bad weather is hampering rescue operations," Koirala added.



The death toll is feared to rise as security personnel reach more affected areas.



Every rainy season, which lasts from June to September, brings misery to Nepal with landslides, mainly in hill districts, and floods, mainly in southern lowland areas, causing loss of life and property.



Source: Kyodo