Floods leave 27 rural settlements without electricity in Kostanay region

161 homes remain flooded in Kostanay region, of which 45 are in Kostanay, deputy governor Arman Abdenov said.

He stressed water overflows at reservoirs decreased as well as water levels in the rivers Tyuntyugur, Kunduzdy and Karasu in Karasu district dropped from 7 to 81 cm for the past 24 hours.

He added floodwater left 27 rural settlements in Kostanay region without electricity. Restoration works will start as soon as standing water is removed.

Four roads of republican significance and 3 regional roads are closed down due to flooding. Floods also swept away roads connecting 10 rural settlements.