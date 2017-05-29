Floods predicted in S Kazakhstan and Almaty regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 30, overland flows and flooding of some rivers of South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions are expected due to heavy rainfall as predicted, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 30, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, and in the daytime Pavlodar region, may see rains, locally heavy showers, scattered thunderstorms and hail. The southwesterly wind will change to northwesterly one strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. The temperature will go down to +10+18 degrees Centigrade during daily hours and down to -3 deg. overnight.

On May 31, the temperature in East Kazakhstan will decline down to -2 at night and +15+20 degrees during the day. At the night of May 30 the temperature will down to -3 deg in some areas Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

On May 30, 15-20 m/s southwesterly wind will turn to the northwesterly direction in Astana. Heavy rain is expected during the day.