Floods victims will receive 60 billion tenge from three leading businesses

Affected by the floods North Kazakhstan region was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhmys Holding LLP Eduard Ogai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Chairman of the Board of KAZ Minerals Management LLP Eldar Mamedov on Saturday. The officials and businessmen saw firsthand how rehabilitation work is conducted and met with local citizens, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan.

In the region, 3,898 houses have been flooded and as reported by akimat, the local authority, that 40% of the flooded housing might be further inhabitable. Evacuated people found shelter in a public dormitory. Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev mentioned about financial support from the state. Thus, 3,383 families have already received a one-time payment of 369 200 tenge (about $831). Additional financial support at 600 million tenge will be provided to more than 1,600 families.

Three major companies KAZ Minerals, Kazakhmys Holding and Kaspi.kz will also provide their financial assistance. 60 billion tenge for flood victims across Kazakhstan, mainly for Northern region, will be allocated by the companies.

“This situation is the first time in our country. I saw it with my own eyes - it is a real disaster. No one should remain indifferent. Everyone is equal here. We together with the Government will try to do our best,” said Vyacheslav Kim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaspi.kz.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

The Deputy Prime Minister also instructed akimat of the region to assess the state of flooded housing and start its restoration within two weeks.

“On the instructions of the Head of State, I arrived in your region together with the shareholders and management of three large companies. The total amount of 60 billion tenge will be spent on the purchase of apartments and construction of houses for flood victims,” he said.

Later Kanat Bozumbayev also met with the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev and contractors.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government