Floodwater retreats in Atyrau region

30,738 people, including 8,382 kids, have been evacuated due to floods in Zhylyoisk district, Atyrau region. The district observes the floodwater levels to reduce by 5-20 centimeters, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The difficult flood situation persists in Zhylyoisk district… According to the national met office Kazhydromet, the level of water in the Ural River rose by 21cm in Inderborskiy village, 37cm in Makhambet village, and 27cm in Atyrau. Embankment protection works are being intensified, said press secretary of the governor of Atyrau region Ruslan Zhumagaziyev.

During the briefing, it was known that 58km of dams have been erected and 820 vehicles have been deployed in the region.

Down the Ural River delta, embankment protection works are carried out in Makhambet district. As of now, 42km of dams have been reconstructed and fortified and 12.8km of dams erected. 3.5 thousand volunteers and 208 vehicles are engaged in the works, said Zhumagaziyev.

He went on to add that the Ural River is as high as 4m 66cm in Indersk district. 82 vehicles and 632 workers are deployed in the embankment protection works. 17.7km of dams have been erected. Around 300 vehicles are set to be arrive there from other Kazakh regions in due course.