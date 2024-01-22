Florida Governor DeSantis suspends presidential race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 presidential race just two days before the New Hampshire primary, and endorsed former President Donald Trump, Xinhua reported.

"We don't have a clear path to victory," DeSantis said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, DeSantis said he was endorsing Trump because it had "become clear" that "a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance."

DeSantis' announcement came just a few days after 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses. Trump was leading with 51 percent, and DeSantis came in second with 21 percent.