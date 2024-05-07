Flowers laid to monument honoring Sagadat Nurmagambetov

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Hero of the Great Patriotic War, Khalyk Kakharmany, 1st Defense Minister of independent Kazakhstan, Sagadat Nurmagambetov. He contributed to developing the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the East Kazakhstan akimat.

Governor of East Kazakhstan region Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the flower-laying ceremony. The military, veterans of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, heads of law-enforcement agencies, students of military and patriotic clubs also attended the ceremony.

Besides, the governor awarded the people who took an active part in the flood mitigation efforts in the region the letters of gratitude.