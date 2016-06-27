Floyd Mayweather backs Alvarez decision to postpone fight with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. supports the decision of Golden Boy Promotions to postpone Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight until 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Golden Boy is making the right decision because that's their cash cow right now. If Canelo loses, who do they have to bank on? They have to be smart. This is a business. People want to say, ‘He should fight him.' It doesn't work like that," Mayweather told Los Angeles Times.



"People said I was scared, a coward, to fight Manny Pacquiao. Everyone can have their own opinion. I always said, ‘If it's meant to happen, it'll happen.' At one particular time, that fight was worth $60 million. I waited until the time was right, when things were on my terms and we were the A side and we could do things our way, we turned that into a $600-million fight," he added.



Recall that Canelo vacated the WBC belt making Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin the WBC middleweight champion by default. Both Golovkin and Canelo's teams are negotiating the fight and it looks like it won't happen until 2017.