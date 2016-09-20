Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Golovkin fights only welterweights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion in five weight categories Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn't think Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez should move up to 160 pounds to fight with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The American boxing superstar expressed his support to the Mexican boxer.



"Honestly speaking, I really think Canelo can beat him. But I don't think Canelo should go up and fight GGG. GGG wants every small guy to come up from welterweight, or from 154 to 160. When is GGG going to make the jump and go up? Mayweather said.



Recall that Canelo vs. Golovkin fight is likely to happen in September 2017. Canelo is expected to move up in weight to be able to fight Golovkin.