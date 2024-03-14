Flu cases double in N Kazakhstan

Acute respiratory virus infection cases almost doubled this epidemiological season in North Kazakhstan. 83,600 cases were recorded so far that is 1.9 times more compared to 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The most cases of 54,500 were detected in children under 14 years.

The H3N2 flu strain has been circulating in the region since November with 74 cases confirmed. The most flu cases were seen in Petropavlovsk, Kyzylzhar, Zhumabayev, and Mamlyutka districts.

Flu and acute respiratory virus infections are characterized by fever, syndrome of intoxication, weakness, tiredness, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.