Flu cases grow in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Flu morbidity for the past week increased by 5% in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Since the start of flu season, between October 1 and November 29, there were recorded 10,7758 flu cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control department’s press service reports.

Over 1,500 people sought for medical assistance last week with influenza symptoms that is 5% more against the previous week. 685 of them are children under 14 years old, 379 aged between 15 and 29, 330 aged 30 between 64, and 113 above 65 years old.

Flu cases grew by 1.4 as compared to 2020. Over 90 cases were detected the countrywide.

Chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev urged all to wear masks, avoid crowded places and mass events, keep social distancing and reduce social contacts.