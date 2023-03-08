Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region reported a spike in influenza and acute respiratory viral infection cases, Kazinform refers to the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

The epidemic season which lasts between December 1 until this March records 41,661 influenza and acute respiratory viral infection cases. Of which 26,186 are children under 14 years old, 3,210 are pregnant women.

Sanitary doctors urge people to get flu shots to avoid flu complications.