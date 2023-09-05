Flu cases surging in Kazakh capital, chief sanitary doctor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital city reported an increase in flu cases, Kazinform quotes chief state sanitary doctor of Astana city Sarkhat Beissenova as saying.

The city's flu epidemiological situation remains stable. For the past eight months, the flu incidence rate decreased by 37 times from 109,674 to 2,970 as compared to the same period of 2022. This August saw a decrease of 92 times from 9,162 to 99 cases against the last August. The cases decreased by 22 times from 516 to 33 in the past week of August as compared to the previous year.

She added the city constantly monitors SARS-CoV-2 circulation. As of today, there are 15 SARS-CoV-2 strain (Omicron) lineages circulating in Kazakhstan. No new virus sublineage was detected in the country.

For the past eight months, Kazakhstan confirmed 232,494 flu cases, including 132,771 in children that is two times as much as compared to the previous year. Flu cases soared in August by 23% against last August.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city urges all to avoid contact with an infected person, wear masks, keep a social distance, and stay home if infected.