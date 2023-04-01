EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:23, 01 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Flu season in Italy worst since records began says ISS

    None
    Photo: ANSA/EPA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - This year's flu season is the worst since records began, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday, ANSA reports.

    «The flu season has not finished yet, but we can already say that this year is the peak, the highest overall number of cases since the InfluNet surveillance network was set up in 2000,» said InfluNet head Antonino Bella.

    He said the flu season had peaked early and was slowly descending, with over 12 million cases so far reported.
    Much of this year's incrase was linked to COVID-19, Bella said.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!