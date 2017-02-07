Flu spreads across Kazakhstan, schools are closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan faces spread of flu and acute respiratory viral infection in northern and eastern regions, Kazinform reports citing the Consumers Rights Protection Committee.

“Since the beginning of the epidemic season, more than 380,000 cases of acute respiratory viral infection have been recorded. The number of people suffering from flu made 1,931. Most of them are children under 14 – 65%. The share of schoolchildren contaminated with the acute respiratory viral infection is 20%, while the percentage of the children with flu makes 13%,” a statement reads.

As of February 3, 8 schools and 3 pre-school organizations have been closed in the North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. 11 schools of the North Kazakhstan region suspended teaching process partially.