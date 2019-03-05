EN
    10:10, 05 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Fly Arystan to debut in the 1H of 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar told about the plans to launch the first flights of Fly Arystan, the country's first low-cost airline.


    "Pursuant to the Kazakh President's task Fly Arystan is to start flying in the first half of 2019. It is expected to carry up to 1 mln passengers during the first year at the prices to be half of what Air Astana offers today," Sklyar told the Government meeting.

    Besides, the Ministry jointly with Air Astana Air Company intends to launch services to Japan, New York, Shanghai and other large cities of the world.

