EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 01 May 2019 | GMT +6

    FlyArystan maiden flight lands in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM FlyArystan low-cost airline has performed its first flight landing in Nur-Sultan, the Telegram Channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    The solemn presentation of the first flight of FlyArystan low-cost carrier took place at the airport. Samruk Kazyna CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar, head of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, Air Astana President Peter Forster, and mass media reps took part in the event.

    nullnull null

    FlyArytsan has successfully completed its maiden flight from Almaty.

    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Nur-Sultan Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!