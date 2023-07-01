EN
    12:16, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    FlyArystan plane forced to land in Kyzylorda

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A plane belonging to FlyArystan flying from Atyrau to Almaty, made a forced landing in Kyzylorda for a passenger’s health problems, Kazinform reports.

    «The flight KC196 Atyrau-Almaty departing on July 1 at 07:00am had to make a forced landing in Kyzylorda, for a passenger’s health problems. He was handed over to a medical team in Kyzylorda. The plane has been refueled and is ready for departure to Almaty,» the press service of FlyArystan reported.


    Kazakhstan Incidents Kyzylorda
