FlyArystan splits from Air Astana, becomes fully independent company

Low-cost airline FlyArystan has been separated from Air Astana, Dastan Adikhodzhayev, director of the privatization and assets restructuring department at Samruk Kazyna, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

FlyArystan, which was a subdivision within Air Astana, is now a 100% subsidiary. The company is now an independence legal entity, said Adikhodzhayev during a briefing.

According to Air Astana head Peter Foster, there are no plans to change FlyArystan’s corporate structure soon.

FlyArystan is to get its own air operator certificate in the near future, necessary for regulatory and safety requirements and has nothing to do with the shareholders’ corporate structure.