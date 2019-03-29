FlyArystan starts selling tickets for its first flight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM FlyArystan, a low-cost airline, has announced the sales start for its first flight en route Almaty-Taraz slated for May 1, 2019, the company's press service reports.

The one-way ticket cost starts at KZT 4,999, including passenger charges. The flight duration is 60 minutes.

The daily flights will be operated by Airbus A320. FlyArystan is expected to carry above 130,000 passengers from Almaty to Taraz and back within the year.



Tickets can be booked at www.flyarystan.com starting from March 29.