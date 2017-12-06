flydubai announces new destinations in Europe

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai-based carrier flydubai, announced on Wednesday the launch of two new European routes for next year with flights to Krakow starting 8th April 2018, and flights to Catania beginning 13th June 2018, WAM reports.

flydubai is the first UAE carrier to operate direct weekly flights to these destinations. With the launch of these new European routes, flydubai's network grows to over 100 destinations in 47 countries.



Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, "With the launch of flights to Krakow and Catania, flydubai is committed to opening up new direct air links to Dubai and we strive to expand our network to offer our passengers more choice. Our latest route launches are a testament to that commitment and demonstrate our efforts in offering our passengers more options to explore our network especially as we see more connecting traffic onto our network as a result of our interline and codeshare agreements."



Emirates will codeshare on both routes and as part of the Emirates-flydubai partnership, each airlines' passengers will have the opportunity to connect in Dubai to hundreds of destinations across the world.



Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial at flydubai, added, "flydubai will be the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Krakow and Catania and we are excited to start operations to the south of Europe for the first time. We have seen increasing demand for our summer destinations this year, so we decided to expand our offering with these new routes. We look forward to starting the flights to Krakow and Catania and the new opportunities the new routes will provide for trade and tourism."