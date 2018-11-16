Flydubai launches new route to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development continues its work on opening new routes to/from Kazakhstan and increasing the flight rate on the existing routes, Kazinform informs.

The Committee informs on social media that Flydubai, an airline of the United Arab Emirates, intends to launch a new flight from Dubai to Shymkent starting December 29, 2018.

The flight will contribute to strengthening trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE and developing the potential of Shymkent which this year was granted the status of the city of the national significance.

The Shymkent - Dubai - Shymkent flights will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with a Boeing 737 aircraft.

In addition, to ensure passengers' convenience and meet the demand during the tourist season and pre-holiday periods, Flyubai plans to increase the flight rate on the Astana - Dubai - Astana route from 4 to 5 times a week since spring 2019 plans.