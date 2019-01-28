flydubai launches new route to Tashkent

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai-based airline flydubai today announced the start of flights to Tashkent the capital of Uzbekistan. The five times weekly service between Dubai and Tashkent will start from 11th March, 2019, and will become a daily operation from 31st May 2019.

Commenting on the launch of flights to Tashkent, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said, "We are pleased to become the first UAE national carrier to offer direct flights to Tashkent, strengthening ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan via these new direct air links. This creates opportunities for further development of tourism and trade flows and is in line with our commitment to opening up previously underserved markets and offering more travel options to fly to Dubai and beyond."

flydubai has been flying to Central Asia since November 2010 with the launch of operations to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, followed by the launch of flights to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan in February 2012, Dushanbe in Tajikistan in April 2013, flights to Almaty in September 2014, Astana in October 2015 and Shymkent in Kazakhstan in 2018. With the launch of the new direct flights to Tashkent, flydubai will offer 33 weekly flights to seven points in Central Asia, WAM reports.