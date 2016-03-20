FlyDubai to pay $20,000 to each family of crashed FZ981 flight victims

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The FlyDubai airline will pay $20,000 to the families of passengers, who died at the crash of the Boeing 737-800 at Russia's Rostov-on-Don airport, the company said in a statement Sunday.

The FlyDubai Boeing 737-800 crashed on landing at Rostov-on-Don airport at around 3:50 a.m. local time (00:50GMT) on Saturday, killing all 62 people onboard, most of them Russians.

"At present, our priority is to identify and contact the families of those lost in today's tragic accident and provide immediate support to those affected. Flydubai will additionally organise a programme of hardship payments to the families amounting to USD 20,000 per passenger, in accordance with our Conditions of Carriage..," the statement reads.

Investigators are working at the site to establish the cause of the crash. According to Russian authorities, the aircraft was landing amid high winds and rain that reduced visibility.

The Russian Investigative Committee is considering several versions of the crash, including a crew mistake, technical failure and difficult weather conditions.