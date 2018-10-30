FM Abdrakhmanov, ICRC Vice President meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has met today with Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Gilles Carbonnier.

Gilles Carbonnier came to Astana to hand in the appeal by ICRC President Peter Maurer to states, global leaders and citizens "Nuclear Weapons: Averting a Global Catastrophe", Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The ICRC Vice President highly appreciated the role of the Kazakh President in nuclear disarmament and Kazakhstan's mediation attempts in regulation of a number of crisis situations.

The sides discussed the cooperation of Kazakhstan and the ICRC, the contribution of Astana Process to the regulation of the situation in Syria, humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, ICRS' activity in conflict zones as well as further development of interaction in light of Kazakhstan's work in the UNSC.