FM Atamkulov meets foreign diplomats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov has held a traditional meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions and representative offices of the international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister briefed the ambassadors about the vision of the promising areas of interaction for the oncoming period.



"The priorities of our foreign policy remain unchanged. These are the protection and promotion of national interests of Kazakhstan at the international arena, strengthening of friendly and mutually beneficial ties with the international community", said he.



The main objective of the Kazakh Foreign Office is to ensure favorable external conditions for the country's sustainable socio-economic development by political and diplomatic means, he added.



"The year 2018 was quite intensive and fruitful in terms of the meetings held and agreements reached in the bilateral and multilateral formats. 51 international events, 96 top-level and high-level visits took place. 55 of them are the visits of the Kazakh President and Prime Minister to the CIS and non-CIS countries as well as the visits of foreign leaders and heads of government to Kazakhstan," noted Beibut Atamkulov.