FM commented on issue regarding Kazakhstani tourists’ summer trips to Crimea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov commented on the question regarding Kazakhstanis' summer holidays in the Crimea.

“Those willing to spend their holiday in the Crimea should take a decision themselves, as they see divergent positions of our two fraternal countries. Expressing tact and delicacy should they take their own decision and, probably, choose other destinations for summer. However, if they are grimly determined to go to the Crimea, they should take into consideration both sides’ views on this uneasy situation, while planning their trip," the Minister said today during the 13th Eurasian Media Forum.