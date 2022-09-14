FM comments on Russian President’s visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi confirmed the information about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister, the Russian Leader will arrive in Kazakhstan to participate in the CICA (Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) meeting. The CIS Council of Heads of State is to hold a sitting as well. «We expect that the President of Russia will participate in the meeting,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said prior to the beginning of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

In his words, it will take place in mid-October and added the Ministry is waiting for an official confirmation.



