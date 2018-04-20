FM highlights investment opportunities in Kazakhstan for Turkish investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov continues his official visit to Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

As part of the visit, Minister Abdrakhmanov held a roundtable with representatives of large Turkish companies and honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in Turkey.



In the course of the meeting, Kazakhstan's top diplomat told about President Nursultan Nazarbayev's economic initiatives outlined in the state-of-the-nation address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and Five Social Initiatives. According to the minister, the Government of Kazakhstan is working to strengthen stability of national legislation, protect foreign investors and improve conditions of doing business in Kazakhstan.







Kairat Abdrakhmanov also highlighted the opportunities offered to foreign investors by the EAEU, the One Belt, One Road initiative and the launch of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the International Center of Green Technologies and Investment Projects and IT Startups Hub.

To date Turkish business circles have invested over $2 billion into Kazakhstan, whereas Kazakhstan has invested $1 billion into Turkey. Honorary Consulates of Kazakhstan function in several Turkish provinces, namely Adana, Bursa, Nevsehir, Mersin and Alanya.



While in Turkey, Minister Abdrakhmanov also met with heads of the Turkish leading politological centers and observers of Turkish mass media where the participants exchanged views on geopolitical situation in Central Asia and the Middle East.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov has already met with President of Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman.



