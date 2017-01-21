FM highlights Nazarbayev’s role in conflicts regulation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov who paid his foreign visit to Moscow on Friday had a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. After the talks, the FMs gave a press conference during which Abdrakhmanov pointed out some efficient initiatives of our country.

In particular, he emphasized Kazakhstan’s initiative regarding rapprochement of the Islamic world, which, as the Kazakh FM noted, for a variety of reasons, remains divided.

The Minister reminded also about the role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in reconciliation of Turkey and Russia after the incident with the Russian plane.

“You were witnesses of what role the Kazakh Leader played in rapprochement of the two countries,” he highlighted.

The Minister reminded of other peacekeeping initiatives of Kazakhstan, such as those aimed at development of inter-faith dialogue.

“Astana has already hosted several world and traditional religions’ congresses. This process, I am confident, will be continued,” he said.

“Today, being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, we are opening new opportunities for us in order to represent the interests of our vast Central Asian region in this supreme structure. Fraternal countries, our neighbours, actively interact with us and we together work on development t of the agenda of our common activity both in the UNSC structure and in development of our regional ties including countering the new transnational challenges and threats,” the Minister concluded.